Oppenheimer Comments on General Finance Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GFN)

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Finance in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Finance’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get General Finance alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of General Finance from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

GFN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. 5,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,280. The firm has a market cap of $155.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. General Finance has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $11.24.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $92.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. General Finance had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 3.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in General Finance by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 373,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Finance by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Finance by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Finance by 30.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Finance by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 55,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry D. Tashjian purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $41,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,569 shares of company stock worth $70,973. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.