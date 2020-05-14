Oppenheimer Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $75.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $94.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK opened at $63.71 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.16). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,681 shares in the company, valued at $190,657.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.