Optiver US LLC Sells 5,159 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Optiver US LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.0% of Optiver US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Optiver US LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after buying an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after buying an additional 8,515,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.74.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.71. 88,042,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,051,063. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

