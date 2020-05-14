Opus (OPT) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Opus has a market capitalization of $127,156.10 and approximately $2.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Opus has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.50 or 0.01989699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00083953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00169051 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00039253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus’ genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

