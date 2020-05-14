Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Cut by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,078,602 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 16,418 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.3% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.13% of Oracle worth $197,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in Oracle by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.92. 2,135,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,354,182. The company has a market capitalization of $166.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Cleveland Research raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

