Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Reaches $0.14

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $440,247.68 and $222.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00768508 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00026365 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00256107 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00141509 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

