O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) to announce sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $10.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $11.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $350.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.44.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $389.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.72.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,814 in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,611,000 after acquiring an additional 51,632 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.