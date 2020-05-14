Origin Protocol Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $5.53 million and $17.30 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042161 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.90 or 0.03414934 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00055296 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030721 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

OGN is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,881,843 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

