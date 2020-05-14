Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Purchases 13,134 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.94.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

