Oxycoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.00 (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Oxycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Oxycoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxycoin has a total market capitalization of $81,357.14 and $8.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00026289 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Oxycoin

Oxycoin (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io. Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

