P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

PTSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTSI traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050. The company has a market capitalization of $220.74 million, a PE ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $71.56.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.90 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a positive return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTSI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 407.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 29.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.