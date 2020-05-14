Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Buys $19,560.00 in Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Philipp Garcia acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $19,560.00.

PMBC traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $87.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $8.49.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Mercantile Bancorp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PMBC. ValuEngine cut Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 409,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 76,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 53,648 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.