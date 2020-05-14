Paracle Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,399 Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Paracle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Paracle Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 2000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000.

NASDAQ VTWO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,965. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $136.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.09.

