Paracle Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 267,546 iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Paracle Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 267,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,854,000. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,517,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 79,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 460,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 139,593 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.20. 209,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,406. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.01.

