Paracle Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,445 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Paracle Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $82.72. 1,772,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,268. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

