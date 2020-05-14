Paracle Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Paracle Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 532,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235,226 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 264,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 93.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 65,558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RODM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,107. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $29.74.

