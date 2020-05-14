Paracle Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM)

Paracle Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,360 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.4% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC owned 33.44% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $12,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.79. 24,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,112. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85.

