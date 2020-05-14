Paracle Advisors LLC Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Paracle Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.6% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,568,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,160,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,386,000 after purchasing an additional 481,524 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,878,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,579,000 after purchasing an additional 392,075 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,230,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 307,541 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.44. 1,078,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,108. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.15 and a 200 day moving average of $167.70. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

