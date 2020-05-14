Paracle Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Paracle Advisors LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,177 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF comprises 2.7% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC owned 3.97% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,747,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 998,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,647,000 after purchasing an additional 161,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 416.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 70,478 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,615. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $34.95.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.