Paracle Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Paracle Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 201,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X makes up 1.4% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 32,038,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,853,344. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $76.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.19.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

