Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 2,687 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Paracle Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,106,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,716,000 after acquiring an additional 263,525 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,692,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,145,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,767,000 after buying an additional 312,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,094,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after acquiring an additional 432,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,212. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $163.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

