Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 3,210 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Paracle Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.5% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,034,000 after purchasing an additional 699,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.28. 1,857,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,886. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

