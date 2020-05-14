Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 4,175 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Paracle Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $181.57. 853,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,164. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.13. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $202.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

