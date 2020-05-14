Paracle Advisors LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Paracle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 485.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 30,818 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,566,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 438,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,986,000 after buying an additional 102,408 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $92.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,233. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

