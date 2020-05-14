Paracle Advisors LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Paracle Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 56,504 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,552,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,317,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,709. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $56.66.

