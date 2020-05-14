Paracle Advisors LLC Takes $4.60 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Paracle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,938. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.49. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $145.46 and a 1-year high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.