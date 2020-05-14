Paracle Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Paracle Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,973 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $16,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

MUB stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,681. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.83 and a 200 day moving average of $113.64. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

