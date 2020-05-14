ParallelCoin Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $83,035.50 and $25.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00455166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011513 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003438 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005320 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

