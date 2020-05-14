Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Michael Bigham Sells 12,250 Shares

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Michael Bigham sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $57,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 542,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,341.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PRTK stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.24. 924,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,814. The stock has a market cap of $176.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.52. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 778.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.85.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

