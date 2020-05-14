Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Insider Randall B. Brenner Sells 6,198 Shares

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) insider Randall B. Brenner sold 6,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $29,440.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,813 shares in the company, valued at $621,361.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $4.24. 924,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,814. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 778.47%. The business had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,165,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 208,755 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 448,315 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 803,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 158,861 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 87,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

