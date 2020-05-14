Parkgene (GENE) Market Cap Tops $28,617.76

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 21.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. In the last week, Parkgene has traded down 71% against the US dollar. Parkgene has a total market cap of $28,617.76 and $18.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Parkgene alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.26 or 0.01985355 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00083766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00168218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00038986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.