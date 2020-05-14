Patriot Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,081 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,832,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,569 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,903.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 573,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,532,000 after acquiring an additional 544,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 932,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,030,000 after acquiring an additional 448,520 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,738,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 268,101 shares during the period.

SCHA traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.80. The stock had a trading volume of 551,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,773. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.63.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

