Patriot Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.6% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.07. 8,609,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,333,402. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.73. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

