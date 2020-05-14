Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 506.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,421 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 970,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after acquiring an additional 171,083 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 90.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $975,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.74. 233,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,785. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

