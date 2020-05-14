Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $6.93 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,466,000 after buying an additional 7,415,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,233 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,650.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 556,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 536,117 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,123,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 354.8% during the first quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 493,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,911,000 after buying an additional 384,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $74.99. 2,213,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,114. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.07. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

