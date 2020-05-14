Patriot Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.18. 2,637,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,833. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.