Patriot Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,707,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,078,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,713,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,598,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,451,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.02. 3,566,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,582,975. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.15 and its 200 day moving average is $116.48. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $136.13.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

