Patriot Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $10.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $321.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,022,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,252,539. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.09. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $326.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.99.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

