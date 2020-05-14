Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) PT Set at €27.00 by Warburg Research

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.40) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on P1Z. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.21 ($26.99).

Patrizia Immobilien has a 12-month low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 12-month high of €24.34 ($28.30).

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Patrizia Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrizia Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.