Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Short Interest Up 7.7% in April

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,080,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 27,010,000 shares. Approximately 16.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,236.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah purchased 25,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,620.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.19. 5,518,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,959,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.95 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.90 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

