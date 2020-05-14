Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,296 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,298,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,255,000 after buying an additional 117,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,388,000 after purchasing an additional 110,383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $266,992,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $64.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.86.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

