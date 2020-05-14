Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells $60,705.00 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total transaction of $60,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $4.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.48. 699,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.28. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $171.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCTY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.07.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.