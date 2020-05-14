Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Reduced by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lessened its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 52,362 shares during the period. Paypal comprises 0.8% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Paypal were worth $18,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Paypal by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Paypal by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after buying an additional 66,014 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Paypal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Macquarie started coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $144.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,268,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,839,880. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.92, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.