Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,268,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,839,880. The company has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 91.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average of $110.16. Paypal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,983,000 after buying an additional 1,133,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after buying an additional 184,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,220,000 after buying an additional 288,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,592,000 after buying an additional 180,069 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

