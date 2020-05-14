PayPie Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $960,836.87 and $65,582.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

