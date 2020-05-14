PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) versus ATN International (OTCMKTS:ATNI) Head to Head Contrast

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) and PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

ATN International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. PCCW pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. ATN International pays out -618.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

ATN International has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCCW has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ATN International and PCCW, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International 0 2 2 0 2.50 PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A

ATN International currently has a consensus target price of $71.75, indicating a potential upside of 33.54%. Given ATN International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ATN International is more favorable than PCCW.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PCCW shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of ATN International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ATN International and PCCW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International -2.29% -0.18% -0.13% PCCW N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ATN International and PCCW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International $438.72 million 1.96 -$10.81 million ($0.11) -488.45 PCCW $4.79 billion 0.94 $86.92 million N/A N/A

PCCW has higher revenue and earnings than ATN International.

Summary

PCCW beats ATN International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This segment also offers wholesale long-distance voice services to other telecommunications carriers. The Renewable Energy segment provides distributed generation solar power to corporate, utility, and municipal customers in India, as well as in Massachusetts, California, and New Jersey. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 12 retail stores in U.S. Telecom segment and 19 retail stores in International Telecom segment. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services. It also provides technical support, electronics communications engineering, and products and solutions, as well as free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; and sells mobile handsets and accessories. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, content for various media, and outsourced call center and data center services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products; supply of broadband Internet access solutions and Web services; provision of data services; and software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; property investment, development, management, and leasing, as well as hotel management activities; and ski operations. Additionally, the company offers entertainment over-the-top platform; multi-platform digital music services; and digital, IT and business process outsourcing, cloud computing, hosting, managed, e-commerce, and IoT solutions. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

