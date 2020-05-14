PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) Short Interest Up 13.4% in April

PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the April 15th total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PDL BioPharma stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 44,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,514. PDL BioPharma has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $3.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $406.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that PDL BioPharma will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDLI. TheStreet downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PDL BioPharma by 71.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDL BioPharma by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PDL BioPharma by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PDL BioPharma by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

