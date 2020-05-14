Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Future from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($25.98) target price on shares of Future in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of FUTR stock traded down GBX 39 ($0.51) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 916 ($12.05). The company had a trading volume of 238,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 964.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,235.93. The stock has a market cap of $898.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Future has a 52-week low of GBX 489.50 ($6.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,572 ($20.68).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

