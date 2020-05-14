Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.79) target price on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) target price (down previously from GBX 1,300 ($17.10)) on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

LON ERM traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 702 ($9.23). 155,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.12 million and a PE ratio of 12.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 810.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,119.87. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a fifty-two week low of GBX 644 ($8.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,510 ($19.86).

About Euromoney Institutional Investor

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

