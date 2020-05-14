Peercoin (PPC) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and $67,496.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002593 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,640.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.89 or 0.02498591 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001768 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000331 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00631631 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010197 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,233,438 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

